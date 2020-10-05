Colleen Steinkruger

MINDEN — Colleen Ruth Steinkruger, 82, of Minden, formerly of Upland, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Bethany Home in Minden.

Celebration of life services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden with the Rev. Marcia Dorn officiating.

Private family inurnment will be at a later date. The current recommendations for faith-based services will be followed and the use of a face mask is encouraged.

There will be no visitation as the family has honored Colleen’s wish to be cremated.

Colleen was born March 5, 1938, in Smith County, Kansas, to Roy and Clara (Baumann) Marran.

She married Merle Steinkruger. The couple later divorced.

Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Johnson of O’Fallon, Missouri; son, Jim Steinkruger of Upland; four grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren.