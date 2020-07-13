LINCOLN — Clifton Neal Foster, 86, of Lincoln died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Lincoln.
Services will be held at a later date.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Lincoln is in charge of arrangements.
——
Clifton Neal Foster was born Feb. 27, 1934, in Benedict, the youngest of the eight children of Gertrude and John Foster.
After serving in the U.S. Army at the end of the Korean War, Cliff attended Nebraska Wesleyan University for a Bachelor of Science in physics degree. He received his master’s degree and a doctorate of education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. His passion for knowledge and inspiring others led Cliff to a life in education, from teaching and coaching to being a superintendent of schools. Excited by the potential of early personal computers, Cliff left public education in 1981 to create a successful computer school, computer store and software business in Bellevue.
Cliff met his love and lifelong partner, Marilyn, in 1962. He proposed after three weeks of dating, resulting in 50 years of loving marriage, and a family of four children. Family travel and adventure filled their lives with learning, joy and fun. Cliff visited his 50th state at 85, seeing Denali and the wildlife of Alaska. Cliff remained active at his home and in his backyard to the end, gardening, feeding birds, reading and dabbling in art.
Cliff lived most of his life in communities across his beloved Nebraska, from Broken Bow and Lexington to Stromsburg. He was proud of being a state legislator from 1963 to 1965. Husker sports were a passion wherever he found himself.
He is survived by his sister, Patty; children, John, Matthew, Natalie and Halcyon; six grandchildren; and his golden retriever, Jake.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lexington Community Foundation; Guide Dogs for the Blind; or the National Audubon Society.
Visit www.lincolnccfh.com to leave condolences online.