OMAHA — Clifton Gerald “Clif” Horn, 72, of Gibbon, formerly of Lexington, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha due to complications from a stroke.
Celebration of life graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Evergreen Cemetery in Lexington with the Revs. Rob Pearson and Duane Russell officiating and military honors by the Lexington Veterans’ Organization in conjunction with the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team. The family encourages those attending to bring their own chairs. The services will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ Nelson-Bauer-Funeral-Homes- 111601113801622.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lexington Evangelical Free Church.
Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed. The Horn family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Clif’s services, based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community.
He was born April 25, 1948, at Lexington to Gerald “Jack” and Velma (Garringer) Horn.
On Aug. 30, 1969, he married Karen Kay Westbrook at the Baptist church in Lexington.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Horn of Gibbon; children, Jeramy Horn of Kearney, Josh Horn of Lincoln and Julie Gillming of Gibbon; sisters, Eunice Shepherd of North Platte and Wanda Howell of Cozad; brothers, Glenn Horn of Lexington and Gary Horn of Elwood; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.