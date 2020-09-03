GRAND ISLAND — Lucinda “Cindy” Urwiller, 72, of Grand Island died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with Bev Hieb officiating. Inurnment will follow at Stamford Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Apfel Funeral Home.
——
Cindy was born on Aug. 29, 1948, in Orleans to Loren and Leta Coffey. She grew up in Stamford and received her education at Stamford High School and Lincoln School of Commerce for Associates.
She lived in Lincoln, Kearney and most recently in Grand Island. While living in Kearney she worked for the Good Samaritan Hospital and the Richard Young Hospital. She worked at the Nebraska Veterans Home while living in Grand Island.
She enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons, Darren (Tina) Urwiller of Grand Island and Christopher (Kenna) Urwiller of Scottsbluff; daughter, Leslie (Richard) Hoburg of Fort Worth, Texas; and 14 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Leta Coffey; and her brothers, Vern and Larry Coffey.
Memorials are suggested to the cancer society.
