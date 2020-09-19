KEARNEY — Cindy Salpas, 55, of Kearney died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at New Life Church in Kearney with the Rev. Roger Wendt officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.