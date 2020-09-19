 Skip to main content
Cindy Salpas

KEARNEY — Cindy Salpas, 55, of Kearney died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at New Life Church in Kearney with the Rev. Roger Wendt officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Visit www.osrfh.com  to leave condolences online.

O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

