Chuck Howe

HOLDREGE — Chuck Garrett Howe, 42, of Axtell died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

Private family inurnment was at Mosaic Cemetery with the Rev. John Gosswein officiating.

There was no visitation as the family honored Chuck’s wish to be cremated.

Craig Funeral Home in Minden was in charge of arrangements.

Chuck was born on June 9, 1977, to Donald and Jeanne (Jensen) Howe in Audubon, Iowa.

Survivors include his guardian, Jean Rush, and many close friends at Mosaic.

