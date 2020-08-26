Christopher Rikli

OURAY, Colorado — Christopher James Rikli, 44, of Dallas died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Ouray.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sept. 4 at The Lodge at Christian Resource Center, 603 S K Rd in Giltner, Nebraska.
The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 5 at Hilltop Pavilion at Christian Resource Center with Jordan Grantham and Nate Nauman officiating.
Boxed lunch provided following the service.
——
Chris was born May 29, 1975, in Kearney, Neb., to James and Sue (Wiebe) Rikli and grew up at El Charman Lake near Gibbon. He graduated from John Brown University, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, with a business degree, but more importantly, lifelong friendships.
He married Megan Hunnicutt on June 24, 2004. A self-taught web developer and entrepreneur, he worked with Megan to grow a successful web development and consulting business. Chris was known for his brilliant mind, loving heart and huge hugs. He invested time, energy and love into the children of family and friends, making him “Uncle Chris” to many more than his 17 nieces and nephews. He had a strong work ethic, was driven to excel at whatever he did, lived with passionate urgency and craved adventure. Fascinated with airplanes, motorcycles and cars, he attained his pilot’s license, raced motorcycles and acquired his dream car. He had an obsession with learning and trying new things, especially if it meant buying new gear. For the last eight years, Chris found the mountains’ call irresistible, so he spent much time hiking, climbing and exploring.
Survivors include his wife, Megan, of Dallas; mother, Sue (Wiebe) Rikli, of Kearney; sisters, Nancy (Rock) Stahla, Lydia and Maverick, of Grand Island, Nebraska and Grant of Lincoln; Sarah (Walter) Green, Maci, Moriah and Amelia of Gretna, Nebraska; in-laws, Daryl and Willa (Jo) (Fruit) Hunnicutt; Brandon and Lisa (Shunkwiler) Hunnicutt, Kinsley, Payton, Bréley, Truett, Fallon, Breslyn and Vashti; Zachary and Anna (Dueland) Hunnicutt, Everett, Adeline, Houston and Townsend of Giltner, Nebraska.
Chris was preceded in death by his father. James Rikli; grandparents, Calvin and Carol Wiebe and Vernon and Arlyne Rikli; and uncles, Clinton Wiebe and Richard Rikli.
Memorials are suggested to Ouray Ice Park in Ouray, or Christian Resource Center in Giltner.
