Christi Meyer

AXTELL — Christi J. Meyer, 45, of Axtell died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

——

Christi was born March 11, 1975, in Plainville, Kansas, to Larry and Cindy (Sharp) Weaver. She grew up in Axtell and received her education from Axtell High School, graduating in 1993.

On Oct. 13, 1999, Christi married Randy Meyer in Las Vegas. She was employed by the Phelps County Corrections for the past 14 years. She often referred to working there as her dream job until her health no longer allowed her to work.

Christi loved to cook, spend time with her grandchildren and watch Husker football.

Survivors include her husband, Randy Meyer of Axtell; daughters, Brianna Weaver and husband, Michael Livingstone, of Cheyenne and Cheyenne Malone and husband, Logan, of Enid, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Lina Garcia and Ryan Malone; parents, Larry and Cindy Weaver of Cheyenne; sister, Janette Weaver of Kearney; brother, Bucky Weaver of Kearney; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Christi was preceded in death by her niece, Maddie Weaver; and her grandparents.