KEARNEY — Christine “Chris” Scott, 61 of Kearney, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home. Family requests casual Husker attire for the service.
Interment will take place next to her parents in North Lake, Wisconsin at a later date.
——
Chris was born June 13, 1959, in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin to James and Carolyn (Benson) Stapleton. She graduated from Arrowhead High School in Hartland, Wisconsin, in 1978.
In 1979, Chris decided to visit her Aunt and Uncle, Bill and Lois Benson in Kearney. After arriving in Kearney, Chris decided to make Kearney her home. In May of 1980, Chris married Don Scott and they had two children; James and Jonathan. The couple later divorced. Chris worked at Kaufmann Wernert and Horizon Designs. Chris and her boys later moved to Minden for about 8 years and Chris moved to Grand Island so she could be closer to her grandkids. She took great pride in being called Grandma Chris or Nana Chris. She then moved back to Kearney after being gone for about 12 years.
She enjoyed sewing and volunteered her time to sew for the local chapter of “Sewing for Babies.” She enjoyed working part time at Casey’s and Ace Hardware in Minden. Chris also worked at Wal-Mart in Grand Island and later transferred to Kearney before her health forced her to retire.
Survivors include her sons, James (Courtney) Scott of Giltner and Jonathan Scott of O’Fallon, Missouri; grandchildren, Corey Ott, Makenzie, Haylee, James Jr., Ryan and Sophie Scott, Cameron and KeyLee Scott; siblings, Craig Stapleton of North Lake, Wisconsin, Carey Stapleton of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, Cheryl Piel of Sussex, Wisconsin and Cindy Stapleton of North Lake, Wisconsin; aunt, Lois Benson of Kearney; as well as several nieces, nephews and other extended relatives and friends.
Chris was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
