Chris Scott

In 1979, Chris decided to visit her Aunt and Uncle, Bill and Lois Benson in Kearney. After arriving in Kearney, Chris decided to make Kearney her home. In May of 1980, Chris married Don Scott and they had two children; James and Jonathan. The couple later divorced. Chris worked at Kaufmann Wernert and Horizon Designs. Chris and her boys later moved to Minden for about 8 years and Chris moved to Grand Island so she could be closer to her grandkids. She took great pride in being called Grandma Chris or Nana Chris. She then moved back to Kearney after being gone for about 12 years.