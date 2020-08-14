KEARNEY COUNTY — Christopher “Chris” S. Hines, 43, of Kearney, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in rural Kearney County.
Memorial gathering will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lucky Duck in Gibbon.
There will be no visitation.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Christopher “Chris” S. Hines was born on Feb. 14, 1977, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Mark and Susan (Gillis) Hines.
Survivors include his children, Braxton, Kadin, Kyra, Jaxson, Michael, Abigail, Zowie, Jalyn and Aiden; and mother, Susan Ford of Virginia.