Charlotte Gabrielson

FRESNO, Calif. — Charlotte Jane (Brown) Gabrielson, 98, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Fresno, California.

A celebration of life service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Clovis Evangelical Free Church in Clovis, Calif.

Boice Funeral Home in Clovis is in charge of arrangements.

She was born March 2, 1922, in Paullina, Iowa.

In 1944, she married John Gabrielson. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her brother, Alex Brown; children, Paul Gabrielson, Dan Gabrielson and Chris Pettibon all of Fresno, California, Donna Youngquist of Lincoln, Karen Hadley of Loomis, Nebraska; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

