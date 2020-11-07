Caty Davis

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Cathy Dawn Davis, 67, of Fredericksburg died unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln, Nebraska, with interment following the service at Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery.
——
Cathy was born Oct. 15, 1953, in Hominy, Oklahoma. She was the second oldest of four children. Cathy was the first in her family to earn a college degree obtaining both her undergraduate and master’s degree in business from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Cathy met her husband, Ron, at UNL. She had a successful career in the hospital supply industry. Over her 17 years with American Hospital Supply Corp., Baxter Health Care and Owens and Minor Corp., she held a variety of management positions, during a period when women were just beginning to make in-roads within the executive ranks of American corporations.
In the late 1990s Cathy decided to stop working full time to spend more time with her young son and husband. This lifestyle change also allowed her to focus more time and energy to support various nonprofit organizations, an avocation for which she possessed tireless dedication.
During the last 20-plus years Cathy provided leadership and support to various organizations, a partial list of which included the American Heart Association, the Community Foundation, the Women and Girls Fund, the George Washington Foundation, Rappahannock United Way and Empowerhouse. Cathy was able to use the skills she honed during her corporate work experience, in combination with her love of helping people and her positive attitude to help each of the organizations she supported to be successful.
Cathy loved to travel. She and her husband Ron were blessed to have experienced the joys and adventures associated with traveling around the United States and visiting new countries and learning about new cultures together and with friends.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Ronald “Ron” E. Davis, married for 48 years; one son, Nicholas “Nick” R. Davis of Fredericksburg; her siblings, Alice J. Roberts of Fredericksburg, Brock O. Peters (Christine) of Lincoln, Terri G. Sorensen (Christopher) of Fredericksburg, Garald “Gary” Davis (Deborah) of Kearney, Nebraska; father-in-law, Lyle E. Davis of Lincoln; and nieces and nephews, Mallory Sorensen and Benjamin Sorensen, both from Fredericksburg, Cara (Peters) Simon of Mead, Bailee Peters of Lincoln, Kristen (Davis) Misall from Seattle, and Christopher Davis of St. Louis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, E.O. Peters (Pete) and Betty J. Peters of Lincoln; and nephew, Timothy L. Roberts.
Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend. Those who knew Cathy were warmed by her smile and comforted by her friendship. She is now in the arms of her Lord and Savior, we will all miss her more than words can express.
Visit www.lincolnfh.com to leave condolences online.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.