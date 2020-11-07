Caty Davis

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Cathy Dawn Davis, 67, of Fredericksburg died unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln, Nebraska, with interment following the service at Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery.

Cathy was born Oct. 15, 1953, in Hominy, Oklahoma. She was the second oldest of four children. Cathy was the first in her family to earn a college degree obtaining both her undergraduate and master’s degree in business from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Cathy met her husband, Ron, at UNL. She had a successful career in the hospital supply industry. Over her 17 years with American Hospital Supply Corp., Baxter Health Care and Owens and Minor Corp., she held a variety of management positions, during a period when women were just beginning to make in-roads within the executive ranks of American corporations.

In the late 1990s Cathy decided to stop working full time to spend more time with her young son and husband. This lifestyle change also allowed her to focus more time and energy to support various nonprofit organizations, an avocation for which she possessed tireless dedication.