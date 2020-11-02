Cathy Province

BROKEN BOW — Cathy Lee (Janda) Province, 73, of Broken Bow died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Broken Bow.

A family memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Becky Dobitsch officiating.

Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.

She was born March 14, 1947, in Lincoln to William and Darlene (Ballard) Janda of Wilber.

She married Wesley Province on June 17, 1966.

Survivors include her husband, Wes Province of Broken Bow; sons, Justin Province of Denver, Colorado, Jeremy Province of Broken Bow and Nathan Province of Kearney; brother, Richard Eldred of Aiken, South Carolina; sister, Taresa Brunken of Broken Bow; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.