Caryol Chesterman

BEAVER CITY — Caryol Lucille Chesterman, 89, of Beaver City died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Beaver City Manor.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Friendship Church in Beaver City with the Rev. Keith Theobald officiating. Inurnment will take place at the Union Cemetery in Beaver City following the service.

No viewing or visitation will be held. Wenburg Funeral Home of Beaver City is in charge of arrangements.

She was born Feb. 26, 1931, on a farm south of Beaver City to John Jay Strickland and Thelma Pauline (Forney) Strickland.

On Feb. 23, 1950, she married Robert Dean Chesterman in Lexington. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Michael Chesterman of Nebraska City, Dennis Chesterman of Beaver City and Sandra Klein of Beaver City; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.