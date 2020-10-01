Carol Wendland

CAMBRIDGE — Carol Jean Wendland, 76, of Arapahoe died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Cambridge Hospital.
There will be no visitation or viewing, as cremation was chosen. Celebration of life services will be at a later date. Wenburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Oct. 10, 1943, in Holdrege to Melvin LaVern and Theresa (Schutz) VonLoh.
She married Donald Ewald Wendland on Sept. 17, 1960, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood.
Survivors include her daughters, Donna Liebsack and Deb Wendland; son, Marlin; brothers, Gerald VonLoh and Terry VonLoh; and her grandchildren.
