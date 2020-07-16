COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Carol Mae Vacha, 73, of Colorado Srings, formerly of Kearney, Nebraska, died of cancer Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her home.
The Springs Funeral Services in Colorado Springs is in charge of arrangements.
——
Carol was born Feb. 28, 1947, to Laddie Vacha Sr. and Alma (Sedlacek) Vacha in Hooper, Nebraska. She graduated from Gibbon (Neb.) High School where she was a cheerleader.
Carol married Garland Speer. To that union a daughter, Kimberly Sue, and a son, Scott Dean, were born. They divorced. Later, Carol married Randy Lauer.
She was employed at the Kearney State Bank and worked for the state of Nebraska in Kearney until retirement when she moved to Colorado. She was well liked and had many friends. Her hobbies included playing cards with family, phone visits and shopping.
Survivors include Kim Speer of Kearney; Scott Spear, his wife Jennifer and daughter McKenna of Canby, Ore.; sister, Lorraine (Pat) Novak of O’Neill, Nebraska; brother, Alvin and his wife Linda Vacha of Kearney; sisters-in-law, Kathi Vacha of Colorado Springs and Bev Vacha of Gibbon; and nieces and nephews scattered from coast to coast.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Laddie Vacha Sr. and Alma Vacha Peters; brothers, Marvin Vacha, Laddie Vacha Jr., David Vacha and Donald Vacha; sisters, Loretta (Lori) Cover and her husband Rex, Alice DeLaet Zielinski and husbands Jack DeLaet and Bill Zielinski, and Betty Hawke and husband Jeff Hawke; brother-in-law, Don Novak; and grandson, Caden Speer.
She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.