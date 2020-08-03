STAMFORD — Carol Ann McInturf, 84, of rural Stamford died Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home near Stamford, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. Thursday at the United Methodist Church in Alma with the Revs. Seong Lee and Jim Bendorf officiating. The service will be live-streamed at the Alma-Republican City United Methodist Churches’ Facebook page.
Interment will follow at the Stamford Cemetery.
Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed. The McInturf family sincerely encourages each person to decide whether to attend Carol’s services based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma.
——
Carol was born on March 29, 1936, at Stamford, the child of Matthew and Bertha (Rasmussen) Beien. She received her primary education from Stamford Public Schools and graduated from Stamford High School with the class of 1954. Carol then pursued higher education from Kearney State Teachers College and received her Bachelor’s degree in education.
On Aug. 3, 1955, she married Lavern D. McInturf at the Bethel Church in rural Stamford and they were blessed with four daughters, Lynda, Peggy, Cindy and Patty. The first year they were married the couple lived in Kearney so Carol could finish college. The family then made their home in the Stamford area, where Carol taught in Stamford until 1978, and then in Alma. She taught for a total of 37 years. She also helped run Mac’s Service until her retirement.
Carol was very musically talented. She played the baritone with her mother as her accompanist, and even attended All State in Lincoln. She also played the organ and piano, and taught piano lessons to several students.
She enjoyed traveling and reading, and also loved to play, coach and watch volleyball. Carol enjoyed baking, especially her famous long johns with maple frosting and cherry pie. She attended all of the kids’ and grandkids’ activities she could. If you were in Mrs. McInturf’s first grade class she probably pulled at least one of your loose teeth.
She was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Alma, where Carol played the organ and piano for many years. She was also involved with the United Methodist Women. After her retirement she joined the Triple P Club in Stamford.
Survivors include; her husband of almost 65 years, Lavern; four daughters, Lynda Lubeck and her husband, Lee of Stamford, Peggy Skaggs and her husband, Randy of Wood River, Cindy Wolf and her husband, Jeff of Odessa, Patty Gollner and her husband, Brent of Hastings; seven grandkids, Amber Rinehart and her husband, Travis, Karla Lubeck and her husband, Kahm Hoffman-Meyer, Matthew Skaggs and his wife, Cami, Nathan Skaggs and his partner, Alex Fiktus, Justin Wolf and his wife, Heather, Chloe Onken and her husband, Josh and Ezekiel Gollner; eleven cherished great-grandchildren, Tarike, Demeke, Luisito, Luke, Kyler, Cole, Cade, Alex, Leighton, Mac, and Noxx; brother-in-law, Larry McInturf and his wife, Jacque of Alma; along with many nieces, nephews, students and friends.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Smyth and her husband, Frank; her brother, James F. Reed Jr. and his wife, Margaret; sister-in-law, Mildred Wilson and her husband, James; and her nephew, Barry Smyth.
A memorial has been established in Carol’s honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.