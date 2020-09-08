Carol Diedrichsen

KEARNEY — Carol A. Diedrichsen, 75, of Kearney died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at her daughter’s home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Rev. Roger Wendt officiating.
Burial will be at a later date in the Gering cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society. Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
