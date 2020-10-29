GLENDALE, Ariz. — Calvin Lee “Cal” Anthony, 75, of Peoria, Arizona, formerly of Wilber, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Abrazo Arrowhead Hospital in Glendale, Arizona, after a short fight with COVID-19.

Graveside services and interment will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Alma Cemetery with the Rev. Seong Lee officiating. The graveside service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page. An additional memorial service to be held in Wilber in summer 2021.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma.

Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed.

Cal was born at home in Wilber, on Aug. 5, 1945, to Joseph and Alma (Osterthun) Anthony.

On June 29, 1974, married Donna Sue Lanman in Wilber.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Anthony of Peoria; daughters, Amy Jo Anthony and Callee Escobar, both of Glendale, Arizona, and Sara Reynolds of Phoenix; brothers, Verne Anthony of Wilber, Joyce Anthony of North Platte, Gale Anthony of Elkhorn and Gary Anthony of Omaha; and seven grandchildren.