Byron Holscher

BERTRAND — Byron Kent Holscher, 71, of Lexington died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Bertrand Nursing Home.
The funeral will be 3 p.m. Friday at Hope Lutheran Church near Smithfield with the Rev. Daniel Landin officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Hope Lutheran Church Facebook page.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Friday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Interment will be in Hope Lutheran Cemetery.
Byron was born May 2, 1949, at Lexington Community Hospital to Louis and Emma (Schoning) Holscher.
In September 1979, Byron married Debbie Fleishmann in Lexington; they later divorced.
Survivors include his sons, Brent Holscher of Bennington and Cale Holscher of Phoenix; brother, Darrel Holscher of Bertrand; and sister, Rojean Taylor of Palmdale, California.
