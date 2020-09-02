 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Byron Holscher

Byron Holscher

Only $5 for 5 months

BERTRAND — Byron Kent Holscher, 71, of Lexington died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Bertrand Nursing Home.

The funeral will be 3 p.m. Friday at Hope Lutheran Church near Smithfield with the Rev. Daniel Landin officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Hope Lutheran Church Facebook page.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Friday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment will be in Hope Lutheran Cemetery.

Byron was born May 2, 1949, at Lexington Community Hospital to Louis and Emma (Schoning) Holscher.

In September 1979, Byron married Debbie Fleishmann in Lexington; they later divorced.

Survivors include his sons, Brent Holscher of Bennington and Cale Holscher of Phoenix; brother, Darrel Holscher of Bertrand; and sister, Rojean Taylor of Palmdale, California.

Byron Holscher

Byron Holscher

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News