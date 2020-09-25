Burdette Jameson

UPLAND — Burdette J. Jameson, 70, of rural Upland, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his home.

Memorial mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. John’s Catholic Church in Minden with the Rev. Julius Tvrdy officiating.

A lunch reception will follow the service at Upland Community Hall.

Rosary services will be at 7 p.m. Monday at St. John’s Catholic Church in Minden. The current health recommendations will be followed for faith-based services.

Private family inurnment will be at a later date at Upland Cemetery.

There will be no visitation as the family honored Burdette’s wish for cremation.

Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

——

Burdette was born July 15, 1950, in Hastings to Merwin and Mary (Sullivan) Jameson. He attended Campbell Public School and graduated with the class of 1969.

He married Gwen Morgan on Nov. 28, 1970, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Campbell. The family made their home in Upland, where he farmed for many years.