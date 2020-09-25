Burdette Jameson

UPLAND — Burdette J. Jameson, 70, of rural Upland, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his home.
Memorial mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. John’s Catholic Church in Minden with the Rev. Julius Tvrdy officiating.
A lunch reception will follow the service at Upland Community Hall.
Rosary services will be at 7 p.m. Monday at St. John’s Catholic Church in Minden. The current health recommendations will be followed for faith-based services.
Private family inurnment will be at a later date at Upland Cemetery.
There will be no visitation as the family honored Burdette’s wish for cremation.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
——
Burdette was born July 15, 1950, in Hastings to Merwin and Mary (Sullivan) Jameson. He attended Campbell Public School and graduated with the class of 1969.
He married Gwen Morgan on Nov. 28, 1970, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Campbell. The family made their home in Upland, where he farmed for many years.
Burdette was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and Upland Volunteer Fire Department; he also served on the rural fire board. He enjoyed trips to the casino and rodeos, traveling, farming, tending cattle and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his wife, Gwen of Upland; nieces and nephews, Kevin (Kerri) Jameson of Kenesaw, Brad (Pam) Jameson of Kenesaw, DeAnne (Chris) Birkestrand of Minden, Carrie “Calvin” (B.A.) Antlitz of San Diego, Tammy (Mike) Eifert of Kearney, Tim (Amy) Schmidt of Minden, Todd Schmidt of Campbell, Trent (Mindy) Schmidt of Roseland, Correna (Mike) Iverson of Columbus, Cody (Krissy) Simonton of Upland, Crystal Simonton of Campbell, and Cindy Smith of Manhattan, Kansas; brother, Gary Jameson of Hastings; brothers-in-law, Joe Schmidt of Campbell and Dean Simonton of Campbell; as well as a host of extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visit www.craigfunerals.com to leave condolences online.
Memorials in Burdette’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
