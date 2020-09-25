Brenda Judd

KEARNEY — Brenda Y. Judd, 66, of Kearney died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney, with the Rev. Mike Evans officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

——

Brenda was born Jan. 28, 1954, in Kearney to Everett and Norma (Benge) Johnson. She was raised in Gibbon and received her education from Gibbon High School, graduating with the class of 1972.

Brenda married Neil Schade. To this union one son, Brian, was born.

On July 14, 2007, Brenda married Bernie Judd.

Brenda worked as a med aide at Cambridge Court for 23 years, retiring in 2011. She enjoyed making crafts, crocheting and her flowers. Brenda loved to go for drives and to spend time with her family.