Bob Schall

BROKEN BOW — Robert “Bob” Ray Schall, 84, of Broken Bow died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Broken Bow on his 84th birthday.

Graveside services will be held for immediate family. A celebration of life service will be at a later date.

Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.

Bob was born Nov. 14, 1936, in Mason City to Jim and Olive (Crosley) Schall.

Bob married Sandy Sittler on Sept. 1, 1979.

Survivors include his wife, Sandy of Broken Bow; four children, Tammy Turnbull of Knoxville, Iowa, Jackie Caldwell of Overland Park, Kansas, Sandy Rapp of Overland Park, Kansas, and Jeff Schall of Trophy Club, Texas; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.