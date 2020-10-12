KEARNEY — John “Bob” R. King, 80, of Minden died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Mount Carmel in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Donald Hunzeker and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. Current recommendations for faith-based services will be followed and the use of a face mask is encouraged. The service will be livestreamed on the Craig Funeral Home Facebook page.

Military honors will be presented following services at the church by the Minden American Legion and Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Private family inurnment will take place later at the Norman Cemetery.

There will be no visitation as the family has honored Bob’s wish to be cremated.

Bob was born Aug. 15, 1940, in rural Norman to John B. and Elsie V. (Podewitz) King.

Bob married Barbara J. Stone on Jan. 23, 1966.

Survivors include his wife, Barb King of Minden; sons, John King of Minden, Scott King of Colby, Kansas, and Jobey King of Littleton, Colorado; sisters, Mae Smith of Elwood, Marilyn Dolloff of Kensett, Iowa, and Ann Walter of Raymond; eight granddaughters; and six great-grandchildren.