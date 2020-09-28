 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bob Furniss

Bob Furniss

  • Updated

KEARNEY — Robert G. “Bob” Furniss, 69, of Kearney died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Father Art Faesser will celebrate.

There will be no visitation. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the family.

Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News