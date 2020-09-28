KEARNEY — Robert G. “Bob” Furniss, 69, of Kearney died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Father Art Faesser will celebrate.
There will be no visitation. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the family.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.