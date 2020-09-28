KEARNEY — Robert G. “Bob” Furniss, 69, of Kearney died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Father Art Faesser will celebrate.

There will be no visitation. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the family.

