LINCOLN — Robert Lee “Bob” Casper, 77, of Lincoln, formerly of Hildreth, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at High Plains Memory Care Facility in Lincoln.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with the family present the entire time.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hildreth Cemetery with the Rev. Caroline Keenan officiating. The current guidelines for faith-based services will be followed and the use of a face mask is encouraged. Please feel free to come dressed casually and bring a chair for comfort.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
Bob was born on Aug. 31, 1942, in Minden to George Jr. and Marie (Kruse) Casper. He was baptized as an infant, confirmed and grew up attending St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Hildreth.
Bob attended Hildreth Public Schools graduating in 1960. He attended 1½ years of college at Kearney State College in Kearney.
Bob married Barbara “Barb” Knuth of Oxford on Oct. 27, 1963, at the First Methodist Church in Oxford. The first seven years of marriage Bob and Barb lived in Kearney where Bob was a member of the First Methodist Church in Kearney and taught Sunday school.
He was employed by the Nebraska Rehabilitation Center for Boys in Kearney for several years. Bob was the manager of Chef La Lonn’s restaurant, sold life insurance and worked for Central States Distributors out of Lincoln. In 1971, Bob and Barb moved to Hildreth where they owned and operated Bob and Barb’s Café and Bar for 13½ years. They also owned and operated Casper’s Sundries for several years.
Bob was a Pioneer Seed dealer from 1983 to 1999. In February 1983 Bob became the co-owner and manager of 4 Season’s Farm Supply under a partnership with his brothers-in-law, Dewey, Steve and Stan Knuth. In 1997, Cargill bought the operations. Bob continued to be the manager of the facility until the closing of the Hildreth Cargill plant in 1999.
Bob was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth. He served on the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Council for many years before the merger of the Hildreth churches.
He was a member of the Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department and a CPR instructor through CTC in Hastings teaching classes at the Hildreth school to adults and sixth grade through 12th grade students. Bob was also a member of the Hildreth Lions Club from 1971 to present and served on the board of directors. He also served on the Hildreth Town Board for nine years. In his retirement he worked for Bauer Repair of Hildreth and drove a bus for the Wilcox-Hildreth school system.
Survivors include his son, Bryon Casper of Hildreth; daughters, Brenda and her husband, Darrell Wingert, of Winchester, Kentucky, and Becky and her husband, Brent Anderson, of Lincoln; grandchildren, Brittney Casper of Denver, Brook Casper of Hildreth, Danielle Bigras and Alex Bigras of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Dallas Wingert of Winchester and Brendan and Brady Anderson of Lincoln; special family friends, Mike and Shawna Erbsen of Kearney, Trevor Erbsen of Rapid City, South Dakota, Heike Klien of Biebertal, Germany, Ginger Zahl of Axtell, Ka Lee Zahl of Hildreth and Jake Zahl of Wilcox; as well as several extended relatives and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to Trinity Lutheran Church of Hildreth, Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department, Hildreth Lions Club, The Windcrest Assisted Living Facility-Lincoln or to Hospice Community Care of Lincoln.
Visit www.craigfunerals.com to leave condolences online.