LEXINGTON — Robert Raymond Berke, 88, of Lexington passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home.

Private family graveside services with military honors will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington with the Revs. Erin Dunlavy and John Strackbein, P.M.A., officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Reynolds-Love Facebook page.

There will be no visitation. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Bob was born June 23, 1932, on the Berke farm north of Elwood to Theodore C. and Alice E. (Keller) Berke.

On June 9, 1957, Bob married Marian A. Courkamp at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eustis.

Survivors include his wife, Marian of Lexington; sons, Michael of Lexington, David of Lexington, Mitchell of Elwood and Thomas of Glenwood, Iowa; brother, Gary of Beatrice; sister, Betty Erickson of Phoenix; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.