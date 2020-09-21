HOLDREGE — William Ernest “Bill” Sell, 96, of Holdrege passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Murray Jones officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

Interment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.

Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Bill was born July 13, 1924, on the family farm in Harlan County south of Orleans to William O. and Allie Elva (White) Sell.

On June 22, 1946, he married Della Mae Romjue. She died in 2017.

Survivors include sons, Kenneth Sell of Kearney and Duane Sell of Long Island, Kansas; daughter, Sharon Powers of Arapahoe; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.