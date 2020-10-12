Bill Packer

His passion for farming and ranching led to a career for Bill. He left a legacy behind that entails hard work and perseverance. Bill truly enjoyed working with his cattle and could never get enough of riding horses during his time on earth. He was active in the Masonic Lodge for more than 50 years and ultimately held the title of Master Mason. He was also a lifelong member of the Liederkranz and the Saddle Club in Grand Island.