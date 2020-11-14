Bill Miller

KEARNEY — William (Bill-Willy) LeRoy Miller, 77, of Anselmo died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Kearney.

Funeral service is 9:30 a.m. today at the St. Alm’s Catholic Church in Anselmo with Father Jim Hunt officiating.

Burial will be at the St. Anselm’s Catholic Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary of Broken Bow are in charge of arrangements.

Bill was born Jan. 6, 1943, in Broken Bow to Forrest and Genevieve (Lepant) Miller.

He married Laura Terwilliger on Feb 28, 1964, in Dunning.

Survivors include his wife Laura (Terwilliger); sons, Shayne Miller of Pleasanton and Ryan Miller of Anselmo; daughters, Lisa Berghorst of Broken Bow and Lana Schneider of Newton, Kansas; brothers, Robert Miller, Michael Miller and Ronald Miller; sisters, Deanna Schroeder and Debra Golff; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.