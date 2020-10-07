SARGENT — William “Bill” James Gumb, 90, of Sargent died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his home in Sargent.

Celebration of life services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Palladium in Sargent.

Bill was born Sept. 11, 1930, in Holt County to Clarence William and Daisy Mildred (Palmer) Gumb.

He married Darlene Hughes on May 6, 1949, in Burwell. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include his daughters, Dianne Patterson of Missouri and Mona Davidson of Milburn; son, Billy Gumb of Sargent, 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.