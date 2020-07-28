KEARNEY — William “Bill” Bishop, 61, of Gibbon died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
A celebration of life open house will be 2-7 p.m. Saturday at his home, 45065 85th Road near Gibbon. As Bill was known to enjoy goodie days, let’s make this one to remember. Please bring yourselves, a lawn chair if you have one, a favorite goodie day snack if you would like, your beverage of choice and memories to share. Please help spread the word to others who may not know.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Catholic Scholarship Fund.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.