KEARNEY — Bill Bigbee, 84, of Broken Bow died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

A celebration of life service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Lillian Church of Christ in Broken Bow. Burial will be at Lillian Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time Tuesday at the church.

Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.

He was born April 18, 1936, in Wilmore, Kansas, to Ray E. and Esther (Ferrin) Bigbee.

On Aug. 11, 1957, he married Phyllis Myers at the Lillian Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Bigbee of Broken Bow; children, Carolyn Warren of Norfolk, Jeanette Parker of Norfolk, Kathy Smith of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, Mike Bigabee of Arnold and Linda Mosel of Merna; brother, Jerry Bigbee; 18 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.