Beverly Weddle

MINNEAPOLIS — Beverly Jean Weddle, 64, of Minneapolis died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul, Minnesota.

——

She was born in Kearney, Nebraska.

Bev attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and University of Minnesota where she received a master’s degree in plant biology.

She was an avid birder and enjoyed music, sailing and the outdoors.

She was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Mary Jean Weddle; and sister, Barbara Weddle.