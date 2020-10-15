 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beverly Weddle

Beverly Weddle

Beverly Weddle

Beverly Weddle

MINNEAPOLIS — Beverly Jean Weddle, 64, of Minneapolis died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul, Minnesota.

——

She was born in Kearney, Nebraska.

Bev attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and University of Minnesota where she received a master’s degree in plant biology.

She was an avid birder and enjoyed music, sailing and the outdoors.

She was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Mary Jean Weddle; and sister, Barbara Weddle.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News