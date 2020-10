Beverly Weddle

MINNEAPOLIS β€” Beverly Jean Weddle, 64, of Minneapolis died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul, Minnesota.

She was born in Kearney, Nebraska.

Bev attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and University of Minnesota where she received a master’s degree in plant biology.

She was an avid birder and enjoyed music, sailing and the outdoors.

She was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Mary Jean Weddle; and sister, Barbara Weddle.