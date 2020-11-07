 Skip to main content
Beverly Gilroy

KEARNEY — Beverly K. Gilroy, 52, of Kearney died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Homestead Assisted Living in Kearney.

A funeral Mass will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Father Joseph Hannappel will celebrate. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to Kearney Area Animal Shelter.

