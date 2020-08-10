KEARNEY — Betty S. (Sitz) King, 97, of Kearney died Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society – St. John’s in Kearney from complications following a stroke.
Due to current CDC restrictions, private memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Lutheran Church in Kearney. Friends can view the livestream of the memorial service by visiting www.firstlutherankearney.org.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter or First Lutheran Church in Kearney.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.