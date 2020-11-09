Betty Anderson

KEARNEY — Betty June Anderson, 81, of Kearney died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church in Kearney with the Rev. Sean Dougherty officiating. For those unable to attend, the funeral will be livestreamed at www.kearneyfb.org. Burial will follow the funeral at the Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be an hour before the funeral at the church.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

——

Betty was born Sept. 30, 1939, in Lincoln to Jay and June (Barber) Kerwood. She was raised in Beaver Crossing and Kearney. She later moved to Lincoln with her family.

In 1957, she married Jim Williams and raised her family. In 1997, she reconnected with her high school sweetheart, K’Don Anderson. They married in April 2007 and she moved back to Kearney where she spent the rest of her time. Betty had a love of God, family, friends and lived her life in a way that proved that to all who crossed her path.