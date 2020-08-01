KEARNEY — Bernard “Bernie” E. Wimmer, 98, of Kearney, formerly of Oxford, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services are 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Burial with military honors will be prior to services at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oxford or AseraCare Hospice in Kearney.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.