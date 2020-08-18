ELWOOD — Bernadine C. “Bernie” Bishop, 90, of Lexington died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Elwood Care Center.
Celebration of life graveside service and interment will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery in Lexington with the Rev. Matt Koperski officiating. The family encourages everyone in attendance to please bring their own chair.
Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed. The Bishop family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Bernie’s services, based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Aug. 24 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington, with rosary at 7 p.m.
Bernie was born Feb. 24, 1930, at Hawarden, Iowa, to Greg and Elizabeth (Starzel) Schumacher.
Bernie was united in marriage to Harold G. DeWall on Jan. 16, 1948. He died in 1978.
On Feb. 13, 1982, she was united in marriage to Peter C. “Pete” Bishop at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington.
Survivors include her husband, Pete Bishop of Lexington; daughters, Dianne Carson of East Earl, Pennsylvania, and Deb Ourada of Lexington; stepsons, Scott Bishop of Lexington and Bruce LaBute of New Castle, Wyoming; brothers, Bob Schumacher of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Greg Schumacher of Alcester, South Dakota; sister, Pat Wolf of Pella, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.