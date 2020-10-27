 Skip to main content
Barbara Rodriguez

KEARNEY — Barbara E. Rodriguez, 79, of Shelton died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Shelton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.

O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

