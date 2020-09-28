Arliss Kinder

COZAD — Arliss L. Kinder, 84, of Arapahoe died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her granddaughter’s home in Cozad.

Viewing and visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church of Arapahoe with the Rev. Becky Saddler officiating. It also will be livestreamed on “Arapahoe FUMC” Facebook page. Interment will be at Arapahoe Cemetery.

She was born Nov. 20, 1935, in Arapahoe to Eli M. and Ethel (Scott) Brown.

She married Norman Kinder on April 14, 1957, in Arapahoe. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Valerie Difuntorum of Lincoln; son, Duane Kinder of Broken Bow; daughter, Daralis Kinder of Overland Park, Kansas; sister, Verna Rae Horton of Arapahoe; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.