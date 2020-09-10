Ardelle McPherson

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Ardelle L McPherson, 89, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, peacefully with her children by her side at her home in Oro Valley, Arizona.
A memorial service will be planned in the Custer, South Dakota, area for a future date.
——
Ardelle was born at home in Willow Lake, South Dakota, on May 2, 1931, as the youngest of three children of Emma and Peter Meyer. She attended school and graduated from Willow Lake High School at age 17. Ardelle attended Huron College at Huron, South Dakota, and after six weeks, she returned to teach rural school for three years in Willow Lake and assist her parents on their farm.
On returning to Huron College, she met and married Daniel W. McPherson in 1953, and they both graduated from college in 1957. Ardelle and Dan had two children, Lorrane and Daniel. Ardelle had a passion for teaching. She taught in Huron for three years, moving to Irwin, South Dakota, then to Clear Lake, South Dakota, and finally to Sheldon, Iowa, where they made their home until 1975. Moving then to Chadron, Nebraska, Pierre, South Dakota, and Kearney, Nebraska. Ardelle continued to teach, mostly middle school students. When asked about teaching that age, she often remarked, “somebody has got to love them!” Ardelle and Dan retired in 1991 and moved to Custer, South Dakota.
Ardelle was active in the church, most recently the Custer Lutheran Church, was a member of P.E.O., and loved to cook, garden, entertain and research family genealogy. Ardelle enjoyed having friends visit and being a tour guide to the Black Hills. As a couple, Dan and Ardelle delighted in searching out antiques and filled their home with their many finds. Ardelle relished showing off many antique dishes and furniture. After Dan died in 2006, Ardelle continued to live in Custer until 2015 when she moved to the Tucson, Arizona, area to be closer to her daughter. Ardelle made her home at Desert Springs Retirement Community.
Survivors include her daughter, Lorrane McPherson (Bruce Fulton) of Tucson, Arizona; her son, Daniel McPherson (Debra) of Bismarck, North Dakota; granddaughters, Makenzie Atherton (Nathan) and great-grandson, Leon of Grand Forks, North Dakota; Morgan McPherson (Evan LaBrant) of Lincoln, Nebraska; and Madison McPherson of Bismarck, North Dakota; along with a number of cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends with whom she maintained close contact during the years.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the Custer Lutheran Church or the Custer Senior Center at Custer, South Dakota.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.