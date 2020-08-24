Ardella Schwenke

ALMA — Ardella Ann Schwenke, 87, of Alma, formerly of Orleans, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society – Colonial Villa in Alma.
Memorial mass and rosary will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Orleans with the Rev. Maurice Current officiating. The services will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page. Inurnment will be 2 p.m. Friday at Minden Cemetery.
Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed.
There will be no visitation or viewing, the family has honored her wish for cremation.
Ardella was born Feb. 22, 1933, in Franklin County, near Upland to Earl and Henrietta (Detrick) Graham.
On March 26, 1951, Ardella married Roger E. Schwenke at St. John’s Catholic Church in Minden.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Roger Schwenke of the Colonial Villa in Alma; children, Susan Yant of Minden, Pat Rankin of rural Oxford and Tim Schwenke of Springfield, Missouri; sister, Jeannie Bose of Holdrege Memorial Homes; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great-grandchildren.
