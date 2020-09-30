Anne Runyan

KEARNEY — Anne (Heintz) Runyan, 61, of Shelton died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Cremation has been chosen and due to COVID rules, her service will be scheduled at a later date.
Burial will be at the Shelton Memorial Cemetery.
——
Anne was born Dec. 1, 1958, in Sandstone, Minnesota, to the Rev. Ric and Mary (Williams) Heintz. As a member of a minister’s family she lived in many places including Cheney, Washington, Avonlea, Saskatchewan, Canada, Lyman, Elm Creek, Springview and Guide Rock. She graduated from Guide Rock High School in 1976, and then attended Central Community College-Hastings where she received her degree as a legal secretary.
She married Robert “Bob” Runyan on May 31, 1979, at Harmon Park in Kearney, after which the couple lived in Taylor, Indianola and Shelton.
She was employed as a legal secretary with Conrad Ericson in Burwell, Randall Alexander in Kearney and Larry Bredthauer in Grand Island.
Anne was a member of the Shelton United Methodist Church and always appreciated the friends and fellowship with those in attendance. Her hobbies included doing word puzzles, watching the Game Show Network, and her favorite — “Little House on the Prairie.” Her favorite movies included “Brian’s Song,” “Ice Castles” and “Pretty Woman.”
She had a love for music and played the flute, piano, and sang in the choir until she was not able. She also loved any opportunity to get out and travel with Bob for vacations to visit with family members and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Robert “Bob” Runyan of Shelton; son, Chase Runyan who resides at Mosaic in Axtell; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Paula and Peter McLaughlin of Peachland, British Columbia, Canada, and Zoe and Ted Adams of Derry, New Hampshire; two brothers and sister-in-law, Olaf and Laurie Heintz of Socorro, New Mexico, and Trygg Heintz of Livingston, Montana; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gloria Heintz of Lewiston, Idaho, Rodger Runyan of Columbus, Vera and LeRoy Clinger of Kearney, the Rev. John and Chris Runyan of Montevideo, Minnesota, and Carol and Anthony Gyhra of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Erin Runyan; three brothers, Leiff Heintz, Eric Heintz and Ruddy Heintz; and her nephew, Ethan Heintz.
