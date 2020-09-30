Anne Runyan

KEARNEY — Anne (Heintz) Runyan, 61, of Shelton died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Cremation has been chosen and due to COVID rules, her service will be scheduled at a later date.

Burial will be at the Shelton Memorial Cemetery.

——

Anne was born Dec. 1, 1958, in Sandstone, Minnesota, to the Rev. Ric and Mary (Williams) Heintz. As a member of a minister’s family she lived in many places including Cheney, Washington, Avonlea, Saskatchewan, Canada, Lyman, Elm Creek, Springview and Guide Rock. She graduated from Guide Rock High School in 1976, and then attended Central Community College-Hastings where she received her degree as a legal secretary.

She married Robert “Bob” Runyan on May 31, 1979, at Harmon Park in Kearney, after which the couple lived in Taylor, Indianola and Shelton.

She was employed as a legal secretary with Conrad Ericson in Burwell, Randall Alexander in Kearney and Larry Bredthauer in Grand Island.