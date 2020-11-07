Alma Wotherspoon

KEARNEY — Alma J. Wotherspoon, 98, of Kearney died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society – St. John’s in Kearney.

Private family services and burial will be at Forrest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha at a later date.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Alma was born Nov. 19, 1921, in Moorhead, Iowa, to Chester and Irene (Currie) Bailey. She grew up in Omaha and graduated from Omaha South High School. Alma attended Omaha University, where she met her future husband Allen Wotherspoon. They were married Dec. 2, 1943, in Tucson, Arizona.

She was a loving wife and devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She generously volunteered her time and talents to Job’s Daughters, Demolay, P.E.O., Eastern Star, DAR and Nebraska Methodist Hospital. Alma had been an active member of her church in Omaha and Green Valley, Arizona.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda and Kent Schroeder of Kearney; sons, Wayne Wotherspoon and Laurie Roush of Omaha and Keith and Linda Wotherspoon of Stafford, Virginia; sister, Barbara and Clair Soseman of Omaha; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.