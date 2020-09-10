KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Allen Skiles, 82, of Independence, Missouri, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at North Kansas City Hospital.
A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at Smithville Lake-Crows Creek Shelter No. 9 at Smithville, Missouri.
There will be a private burial.
Allen was born June 18, 1938, to Floyd W. and Ruth E. Skiles in Kimball, Nebraska. He graduated from Odessa High School near Kearney, Nebraska. Allen was employed at General Motors for several years and retired from Bayer Chemical Co. after 20-plus years. He loved his community and enjoyed mowing for others. Allen also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include brothers, Gary Skiles and wife Eileen of Clovis, California, and Newton Skiles and wife Becky, North Little Rock, Arkansas; sisters, Wilmet (Billie) Marlatt of Roswell, New Mexico, and Pat Korcek of Columbus; sons, Michael A. Skiles and daughter-in-law Colleen Skiles of Grain Valley, Missouri, and William T. Skiles and daughter-in-law Sarah Skiles of Monett, Missouri; grandchildren, Morgan Walls, Derek Skiles, Cash Skiles and Layne Skiles; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Walls and Asher Walls.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents as well as his wife Patricia J. (Hack) Skiles.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.
Royer’s New Salem Funeral Home in Independence, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.
