KEARNEY — Alice Vollenweider, 88, of Kearney, formerly of Gibbon, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 am Tuesday at Faith United Church in Gibbon with the Rev. Mike Evans officiating. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today and one hour prior to the service at the church.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Alice L. Vollenweider was born May 5, 1932, in Buffalo to Bill and Anna (Knoop) Feddersen. They later moved to a farm near Lexington where she went to a rural school from first grade to part of eighth grade. She and her family then moved to a farm near Cozad where she finished her eighth grade year and attended Cozad High School. During her sophomore year, she and her family moved to a farm near Eddyville.
Alice graduated from Oconto High School with the class of 1950. She attended summer school at Kearney State College where she earned her teaching certificate. She taught one year at a rural school near Oconto and one year at a school by Elm Creek.
On June 13, 1954, she married Kenneth Vollenweider. They lived on a farm at Redfern Table, where she helped with farm work. They then moved to Gibbon where they raised their four children. She was employed at the turkey plant in Gibbon for eight years and then Baldwin’s for 28 years, where she retired. She later worked at Walmart for approximately two years.
She was an active member of the Faith United Church in Gibbon and a member of the Rebekahs Lodge. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, bingo and traveling. Two of Alice and Kenneth’s favorite trips were to Alaska and Australia. They also loved to go to Branson, Missouri. She was a generous woman and a hard worker.
Survivors include her daughter, Nancy (Glenn) Kollars of Gibbon; sons, Craig Vollenweider of Parker, Colorado, Kent (Linda) Vollenweider of Lincoln and Dennis Vollenweider of Weeping Water; sisters, Aileen (Charles) Johnson of Kearney and Darlene Smith of Cozad; brother, Dale (Jean) Feddersen of Sumner; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Vollenweider; and grandson, Brysen Kollars. She will be greatly missed.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
