LINCOLN — Alice Marie Ostrand, 86, of Broken Bow died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lincoln at the Bryan Medical Center East.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating.
Burial will follow in the Broken Bow Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday with family greeting from 5-7p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska.
Alice was born Dec. 20, 1933, in the Round Valley area of Custer County to Edward and Hilda (Helgerson) Jezbera.
Survivors include her sister, Elvera (Marlen) Mason of Columbus; and brother, Eddie Jezbera of Riverside, California.