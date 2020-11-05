KEARNEY — Alberta Grayek, 90, of Kearney, formerly of Gibbon, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Family graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon at a later date.

O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Alberta was born Jan. 14, 1930, in Litchfield to Harold H. and Dorothy (Senff) Nielsen. She was raised near Litchfield and received her education from Litchfield High School, graduating in 1947.

Alberta married Virgil Nielsen on Aug. 9, 1947. The family made their home in Gibbon. Alberta was employed at Baldwin Filters for more than 30 years.

In 1988, she married Ray Grayek.

Alberta was a member of Faith United Church where she was active in Faith United Women’s Circle and Pioneer Club.

She enjoyed gardening and took much pride in taking care of her house and yard. Alberta also loved to crochet and made many items for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and residents at Mount Carmel Home.