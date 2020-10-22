Agnes Leising

ARAPAHOE — Agnes Bernice Leising, 98, of Arapahoe died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the C.A Mues Good Samaritan Center in Arapahoe.

Funeral services will 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arapahoe with Rev. James Moshier officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Trinity Lutheran Church Arapahoe Facebook page. Interment will follow at Arapahoe Cemetery.

Viewing and visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday with family present 6-7 p.m. at Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe and prior to the service at the church. CDC and Southwest Nebraska Health District guidelines will be followed and suggested use of facial masks.

She was born Oct. 28, 1921, in rural Frontier County to Martin and Sophia (Stagemeyer) Schutz.

She married Gilbert Leising on April 12, 1942. He preceded her in death on Sept. 28, 2009.

Survivors include her daughters, Carolyn ten Bensel of Arapahoe and Barbara Luke of Oxford; sons, Jerome Leising of Edmonds, Washington, James Leising of McKinney, Texas, and Thomas Leising of Arapahoe; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.